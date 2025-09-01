Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.68.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile
