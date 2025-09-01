Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Acorn Capital Investment Fund alerts:

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.