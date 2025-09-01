Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 5 September Stock Picks: Market Tailwinds Drive New Momentum
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ACM Research: Why This Chinese Chip Stock Is Just Getting Started
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.