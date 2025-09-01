Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 278.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

OTTW opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.32. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

