Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.
Dusk Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Dusk Group
