Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dusk Group Limited retails scented and unscented candles, home decor, home fragrances, and gift solutions in Australia. The company offers glass jar, pillar, scented, tealight, tapered, and votive candles; candle accessories comprising lighters, candle care, candle holders, and trays; wax melts and wax melt burners; reed, oil, and ultrasonic diffusers; oil and wax burners; diffuser accessories and cleaning kits; incense and incense holders; perfumed reeds; and essential and fragrant oils, diffuser reed refills, room sprays, fragrant pods, and oil storage.

