Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Lifted by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.6% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,551,000 after buying an additional 59,079 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,381,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,912,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $231.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

