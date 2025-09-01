LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Stock Position Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $104,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,264,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in LPL Financial by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,964,000 after buying an additional 400,352 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.58.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $364.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.41 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

