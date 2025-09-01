Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,012,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 58.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $19,646,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 630.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $32.17 on Monday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.