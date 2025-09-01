Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $48.42 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 784,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,095 shares of company stock worth $7,841,167. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

