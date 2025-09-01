Betterment LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $205.82 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

