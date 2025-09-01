Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.91 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

