Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 719,730 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after acquiring an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,480,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.