Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.