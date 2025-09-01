Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,154,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,766,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,642,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $648.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $652.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

