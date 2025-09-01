Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,393 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $333.87 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.99, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.59 and a 200-day moving average of $302.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,564 shares of company stock worth $49,746,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.