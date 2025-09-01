Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,123,000 after acquiring an additional 536,483 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,782,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

