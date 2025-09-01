Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $87,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

