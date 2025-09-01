First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-On by 124.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter worth $328,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap-On by 2.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.6%

Snap-On stock opened at $325.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $268.90 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.61.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,916. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

