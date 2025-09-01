Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VNQ stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

