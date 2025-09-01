Wise’s (WISE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,270 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,380 price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,325.

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 1,064 on Friday. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,225. The stock has a market cap of £10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,678.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,055.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,022.40.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wise will post 37.7347752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wise news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058, for a total transaction of £511,648.80. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

