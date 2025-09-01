Wise’s (WISE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,270 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,380 price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,325.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WISE
Wise Stock Up 0.9%
Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wise will post 37.7347752 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Wise
In other Wise news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058, for a total transaction of £511,648.80. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- ACM Research: Why This Chinese Chip Stock Is Just Getting Started
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.