Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of JMEE opened at $62.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

