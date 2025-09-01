PDT Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 188.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,848 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.