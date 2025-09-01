Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stock Position Increased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE NVO opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

