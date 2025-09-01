Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $71.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also

