Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 37,402 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep $SEPM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 96,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep Stock Performance

SEPM stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – September (SEPM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in September SEPM was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

