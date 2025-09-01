PDT Partners LLC Buys 75,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 140.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

SWKS stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

