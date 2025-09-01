PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 413,902 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Lyft worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of Lyft by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 945,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 720,933 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,571,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,821 shares of company stock valued at $701,966 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

