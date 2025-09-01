Heico Corporation $HEI Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 781.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the quarter. Heico accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,503,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $40,949,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 2,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $16,578,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Down 1.8%

HEI stock opened at $312.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $338.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 10.0%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

