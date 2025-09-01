First Manhattan CO. LLC. Grows Stake in Nice $NICE

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,039 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.92% of Nice worth $89,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Nice by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 550,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nice by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Nice by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 145,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 826,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,446,000 after buying an additional 65,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $141.35 on Monday. Nice has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.60.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

