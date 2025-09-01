KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,342,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,753 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $964,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

