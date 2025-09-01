First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 268,172 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.4% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.18% of ASML worth $469,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,307,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $914.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.08.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.