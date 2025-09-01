GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Archer Aviation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer Aviation by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 379,322 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,513.99. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.