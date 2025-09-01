ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $742.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $754.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.08. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $914.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

