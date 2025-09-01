Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $97.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

