Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $378.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.