Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head to Head Survey

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 23.31% 20.06% 13.81% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -6.41% N/A -1.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $235.13 million 6.71 $5.75 million $0.43 27.88 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $450.71 million 3.87 -$88.88 million ($0.18) -46.17

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 9 0 2.90

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 100.96%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

