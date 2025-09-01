American Century Quality Preferred ETF $QPFF Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QPFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of QPFF opened at $36.11 on Monday. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

