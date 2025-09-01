Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $289.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

