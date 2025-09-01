Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.08 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

