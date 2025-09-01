Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) and Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intertek Gp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dun & Bradstreet and Intertek Gp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dun & Bradstreet 0 6 0 0 2.00 Intertek Gp 0 1 0 2 3.33

Valuation & Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Intertek Gp.

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Intertek Gp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.72 -$28.60 million ($0.09) -101.72 Intertek Gp $4.34 billion 2.35 $441.39 million N/A N/A

Intertek Gp has higher revenue and earnings than Dun & Bradstreet.

Volatility & Risk

Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertek Gp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intertek Gp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dun & Bradstreet pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Intertek Gp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dun & Bradstreet -1.60% 11.06% 4.17% Intertek Gp N/A N/A N/A

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Intertek Gp

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy. It offers quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, accredited third-party management systems auditing and certification, technical inspection, second-party supplier auditing and supply chain solutions, sustainability data verification, process performance analysis and training, food safety testing, hygiene and safety audits, advisory and consulting, and validation services, as well as hardware, software, and cyber security solutions. The company also provides asset performance management, analytical testing, non-destructive and materials testing, engineering, cargo and inventory inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, supply-chain traceability, and related research and technical services, as well as support services in product development, regulatory authorization, chemical testing, and production. It serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, oil and gas, petrochemical, minerals, exploration, ore and mining, building and construction, solar energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, petroleum and biofuels, agricultural supply chain, food, transportation, chemicals and pharma, and healthcare, as well as governments and regulatory bodies. The company was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

