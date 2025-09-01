Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

