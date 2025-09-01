Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,695,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 277,465 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $31.18 on Monday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.