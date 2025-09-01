Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,191 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPLG opened at $75.90 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

