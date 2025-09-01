Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

