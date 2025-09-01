Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Holdings Raised by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $253,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

