Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $54,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,483 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,865,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,794 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 679,878 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,478,000.

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

