First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $722,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

First Financial Bankshares Inc cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after buying an additional 186,219 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.