Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,371 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DFAI opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

