Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $30,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

