Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,668 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $118,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 375,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

DFUS stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

