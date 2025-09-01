Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 21,871 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 536,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 514,673 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,014,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 422,452 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

